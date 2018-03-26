Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa ties the knot despite court restraint on wedding

New Delhi: Expelled AIAMDK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa on Monday tied the knot to her lawyer-friend Dr B Ramasamy in a simple wedding ceremony in New Delhi.





The rebel AIADMK leader got married despite a court order by Family Court in Madurai that restrained her wedding to Ramasamy as his previous marriage was 'still valid'. Ramasamy is the pro-Vice Chancellor of Oriental Institute of Science and Technology University and "advisor" to MPs.



The court issues the order after a petition filed by T Sathyapriya, wife of Ramasamy, who approqched the court for maintnance and conjugal rights. Judge N Venkadavaradhan had directed Ramasamy to marry anyone, if he wishes so, but only after formally divorcing Sathyapriya.

Afrer Sasikala Pushpa and Ramasamy's wedding invites went viral on social media, Sathyapriya alleged that her marrige to Ramasamy was till valid and had earlier approached the Madurai District Collector to ensure the wedding does not take place.

She claimed she got married to Ramasamy in 2014 and later shifted to New Delhi, where he claimed he worked as a judge. Sathyapriya also alleged that she was physically assaulted and had come to Madurai in 2016 for the delivery of her baby.

However, defying the court order, Sasikala Pushpa and Ramasamy tied the knot and photos of the ceremony have been doing rounds in the social media.