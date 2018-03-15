Rajya Sabha polls: Kiritsinh Rana, PK Valera withdraw nominations

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kiritsinh Rana and Congress-backed Independent candidate PK Valera on Thursday withdrew their nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandavia (BJP) and Naran Rathwa and Amee Yajnik (Congress) were declared elected unopposed by the election authorities.

A total of four seats were up for grabs from the state.

Meanwhile, the biennial elections will be held on March 23.

Yesterday, two Congress MLAs were suspended for three years and another for one year for creating ruckus in the Gujarat Assembly. Ambrish Der and Pratap Dudhat were suspended for allegedly attacking a BJP lawmaker with a microphone, and Baldev Thakor for one year for allegedly disrupting the House proceedings. (ANI)