Rajya Sabha repeatedly adjourned amid din over Triple Talaq, Cauvery issue

Rajya Sabha was Wednesday repeatedly adjourned after the opposition members kept creating a ruckus in the House over the issues of Triple Talaq Bill and Cauvery dam. They even entered the Well of the House following which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House.

Soon after the House was convened for the day, members from the AIADMK started protesting against the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, while other opposition party members raised the demand to send the Triple Bill to the Select Committee of Parliament, which led to the adjournment of the House.

As the din continued, Chairman Naidu again adjourned the proceedings till noon. Since the House was not being allowed to function smoothly by the agitating members, the Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha for the day. It is worth mentioning that the Triple Talaq Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha, with 245 votes in favour and 11 opposing, was listed for discussion the Upper House. Other than the Triple Talaq Bill, the National Council for Teacher, Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 were also listed for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha. The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on December 11, will conclude on January 8. (ANI)