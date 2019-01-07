Rajya Sabha sitting extended by a day

The sitting of Rajya Sabha has been extended by one day, beyond tomorrow when the Winter session was scheduled to end.

The House, which has not been functioning properly due to disruptions caused by opposition parties, has a number of key legislations pending before it, including the Triple Talaq Bill.

The government has already made one bid to consider the triple Talaq Bill , but it was foiled by a united opposition which insisted on sending it to the Select Committee for thorough scrutiny.

The Winter session began on December 11. (ANI)