Rajya Sabha's Andhra Pradesh seats filled

[India], Mar. 15 (ANI): The three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh were filled on Thursday after two candidates of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were elected unopposed in the biennial elections.

TDP's C.M. Ramesh, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and YSRCP's Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy have been elected to the three seats that will fall vacant on April 2.

Election Returning Officer K. Satyanarayana Rao announced the results after the process for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon.

The TDP's strength in Rajya Sabha remains unaltered at six but the YSRCP's strength will increase from one to two consequent to this election. (ANI)