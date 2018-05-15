Rajyavardhan Rathore takes charge of I-B Ministry

[India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday took the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a Cabinet reshuffle late last evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned the Information and Broadcasting portfolio to Rathore replacing Smriti Irani.

Earlier, Irani was Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. She will now only hold the portfolio of Minister of Textiles.

An official release from the Press Secretary to the President Ram Nath Kovind informed of the same, among other change in portfolios within the Union Cabinet. (ANI)