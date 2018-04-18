Rally to spread encephalitis awareness

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): More than six thousand school students took part in a rally to spread awareness about encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city on Wednesday.

The special campaign, which was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the children with placards were seen raising slogans to spread awareness.

"The rally has been taken up to create awareness among people about mosquitoes so that people can keep themselves safe. We should keep our surroundings clean so that mosquitoes don't breed," a student told ANI.

According to the district magistrate, 90 thousand people have been vaccinated for encephalitis and special preparations have been made to protect people from the disease. Encephalitis has been reported from many parts of India, however, it is highly endemic in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is a mosquito-borne viral infection of the brain. (ANI)