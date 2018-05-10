Ram Janaki temple decked up for PM Modi's visit

[Nepal], May 10 (ANI): Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ram Janaki temple in Nepal, temple priests have made elaborate arrangements inside the premises.

The entire temple premise is decorated with fresh flowers and posters welcoming PM Modi are hung outside the temple.

National flags of Nepal and India are placed right in front of the temple.

Further heavy security is deployed within the temple premises to keep law and order under check and to avoid any untoward incidence.

While talking to ANI on Thursday, one of the temple priests said "We are very excited. You could see that the entire Janakpuri is dressed like a bride. (PM Modi) he is coming here for the first time along with Nepal's Prime Minister (KP Sharma Oli)." The priest further mentioned that PM Modi is scheduled to perform aarti and offer prayers to god. "The public is also excited to welcome the Indian Prime Minister and a global leader in the country." the priest added. He reflected on the previous bilateral visits of Prime Ministers of both countries. "In the past three Indian leaders had visited, Gyan Zail Singh, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, and former President Pranab Mukherjee." Two kinds of worships will be arranged for the Prime Minister. "I would try to follow all the rituals as PM Modi is himself a very religious being. Another priest said PM Modi, is likely to visit the temple at 9 am. He is expected to offer prayers to Lord Ram, Janakidevi and Lord Shaligram. He dwelled on the historic past of the temple as he said, "The temple was built in the Treta Yuga." He also revisited the Ramayana tale and the significance of the temple with respect to it. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Nepal on May 11 in Janakpur where he will offer special worship at the Janaki Temple. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Nepal comes barely a month after his Nepal counterpart's KP Sharma Oli's three-day visit to India. (ANI)