Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid not on NDA's agenda: KC Tyagi

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Janata Dal United (JDU) General Secretary KC Tyagi on Friday asserted that Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is not on the agenda of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Uniform Civil Code, article-370, Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is not on NDA's agenda, it's on BJP's agenda, our views are different on these issues."

"Friends from BJP know about the views of JD (U) since very long. When we became part of the NDA we had already clarified our view on these issues," he further added.

Tyagi also said that BJP is free to endorse its views on these issues, but both JD (U) and BJP have different views on these issues. JD (U) general secretary's statement comes days after NDA announced its seat-sharing pact in Bihar for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Both BJP and JD (U) will contest elections on 17 seats each and the remaining 6 seats will be contested by the candidates of Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. (ANI)