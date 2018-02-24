Ram Madhav castigates Tharoor over 'indecent remark'

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday came down heavily on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for reportedly likening the BJP and its Meghalaya ally, the National People's Party (NPP) to a dog and its wagging tail, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Madhav wrote, "This is the indecent remark reportedly made by Shashi Tharoor, who pretends to occupy moral high ground, in Meghalaya about NPP and BJP: It (NPP) was attached to d BJP as a tail 'that wags whenever the dog barks'. It is an insult to people of Meghalaya. Media is silent?"

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Tharoor reportedly drew a parallel between both the parties, saying that NPP was posing as an independent party but that it was attached to the BJP as a tail "that wags whenever the dog barks." Since Meghalaya is set to go to polls on February 27, mudslinging among political parties have escalated, lately. (ANI)