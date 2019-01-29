Ram Madhav hails Centre's move for release of undisputed land in Ayodhya

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav hailed the Centre's move to seek permission from the Supreme Court for the release of excess land acquired around the disputed site in Ayodhya and be handed over to the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas.

"A much-awaited decision because the land in question belongs to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, it was acquired in 1993, has nothing to do with the central dispute, it is in the vicinity of the main disputed area. There is status quo ordered by SC, that’s why govt approached the court," he said.

The Centre on Tuesday sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed. The top court on Monday had cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit, which was slated for January 29 by a five-judge bench due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde. The apex court, on Friday, constituted a new five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (ANI)