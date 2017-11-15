Ram Madhav slams Farooq Abdullah over remarks on J-K

[India], November 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday slammed National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and said his changing his views and opinions were unfortunate.

Madhav's statement comes a day after a Bihar court ordered filing of FIR against Farooq Abdullah on charges of treason.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "It's unfortunate that Farooq Abdullah keeps changing his views and opinions on Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir, including those areas which are under illegal occupation by Pakistan, entirely belongs to India."

"This is not the stand of any political party like the BJP alone. The only outstanding issue between India and Pakistan is to settle the status of the occupied Kashmir," he said. Yesterday, a Bihar court passed the orders after a lawyer approached the court over Abdullah's remarks on PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue. However, India maintains that PoK belongs to India as it was invaded by Pakistan in 1947. On February 22, 1994, the Indian Parliament passed a unanimous resolution that demanded "Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression; and resolves that all attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India will be met resolutely." (ANI)