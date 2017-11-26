Ram Madhav tears into Rahul Gandhi over 'Hugplomacy' remark

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday tore into Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his 'Hugplomacy' remark and said the latter should not make such remarks on a crucial topic of terrorism just to gain few points in the wake of Gujarat elections.

Madhav said as far as such issues are concerned, the whole nation should stand together and condemn Pakistan instead of ridiculing the government.

"Rahul Gandhi should have the maturity to come out of the election mode on such important serious security and national issues. He should not issue statement on such important issue. He should not forget that whatever terror infrastructure has developed in Pakistan has happened when the UPA was in power in India," Madhav said.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the release of 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, saying that the former's 'Hugplomacy' with US President Donald Trump failed. He took to Twitter and said "more hugs were urgently needed" between PM Modi and Trump. "Narendrabhai, Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed (sic)," he tweeted. Saeed was released from house arrest in Lahore earlier on November 24. Saeed is said to be the head of the US-designated terror outfit LeT. (ANI)