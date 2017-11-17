Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: Sri Sri meets AIMPLB's Khalid Rasheed

Ayodhya: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday reached Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah to meet All India Muslim Personal Law Board's executive president Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali.

Speaking to the media, the Art of Living founder said, "We both agree that we have to build the bridge between the two communities. We have to create a friendly atmosphere of belongingness and togetherness so that we can solve all the issues of the country."

He added that there was really no conflict between these Hindu and Islamic communities as they have been living together for centuries.

"We have to take forward the idea of brotherhood through the talk. We all respect the law, but the law cannot connect the hearts of people. A law will remain a law and people will have to follow it but what is important is that the feeling of togetherness and harmony has to come from within. That will remain forever," the spiritual guru said.

He added that the leaders of both the communities were trying their best to make ends meet.

"One thing which I can foresee from this discussion is nation's betterment. But we all should have patience as it may take time," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

AIMPLB chief Khalid Rasheed said the two leaders held discussions on how to bring these two communities together and spread communal harmony in the entire nation.

"We are thankful to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for teaching people to live their lives in an orderly manner. The important thing is to erase internal disputes between these two communities in order to take the nation towards a path of peace and development. I believe if the leaders of these two communities keep on meeting on regular intervals then all the issues will be solved eventually," he added.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed. The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 AD by Mir Baqi.

Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.

It is notable that the Supreme Court will hear the 13 appeals in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on December 5, 2017, the eve of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the 15th century mosque.