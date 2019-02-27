Ram Mandir issue must be resolved through talk, mosque can be shifted: Maulana Salam Nadvi

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Former All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member and Islamic scholar Maulana Salman Nadvi on Wednesday reiterated his proposal of shifting the mosque from the disputed land and resolving the issue through talks.

Reacting to Supreme Court exploring mediation in Ayodhya title suit, Nadvi said, “I have learned that Supreme Court wants both parties to sit together and find a solution on the Ram Janmbhoomi issue. I believe all sides should come together and resolve this issue."

He added, "I had personally proposed that a mosque should be shifted and constructed somewhere else. I had also said that adequate land must be provided for not only the mosque but also for an educational institute, which can propagate the message of peace.”

Outlining his message of peace and harmony, he further added, “I am of the opinion that the mosque must be shifted from that environment. I believe that God, Lord, Allah are all one and if a religious place is being constructed, we should not fight on it.”

Speaking about others' reaction to his proposal, he said, “Sunni Waqf Board was with me but Muslim personal law board was against it. Now they have also agreed that there must be talk. This should be accepted by all because it is good for the country.”

Earlier, on Feb 26 the Supreme Court had said that it will pass an order on March 5 whether the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case should be sent for mediation.

A five-judge Constitution bench said, “It’s not a dispute over private property. It has become so contentious. We're seriously giving a chance for mediation."

“Even if there is only 1 per cent chance, it should be explored," said Justice SA Bobde while emphasing mediation in the matter. (ANI)