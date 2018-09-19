Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest: Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that Ram Mandir should be built "at the earliest" in Ayodhya which would remove a major cause of discord of between Hindus and Muslims.

"I want a grand Ram Mandir to be built soon. Whichever way and whatever the means, it should be built at the earliest. There should be no politics over this. If it happens through consensus, then the dispute between Hindus and Muslims will be over for ever. If it is done harmoniously, the fingers that are raised again and again at the Muslims would not be raised," he said, answering questions on the third and last day of "Bhavishya ka Bharat - an RSS perspective" conclave.

Bhagwat said that construction of the temple should not have been delayed so much in the first place. "As a Sarsanghchalak (chief) of the Sangh, I say that Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest. Ram is a god to majority of Indians but there are many others who don't see him as god....consider him as the progenitor of Indian values, consider him 'Imam-E-Hind'," Bhagwat said. He said that construction of the temple will strengthen the unity and integrity of the country. "If this temple is built, it will take away a major cause of discord between the Hindus and Muslims... This should not have taken this much time, but it has taken because of the political interference," he said. -- IANS vn/bns/vsc/prs