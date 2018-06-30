'Ram Mandir subject to faith, BJP never made it a political issue'

[India], June 30 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday said the issue of Ram Mandir is a subject of faith for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who according to him, never used it like a political issue to get votes during elections.

"The issue of Ram Temple is a subject of our faith. It is a holistic subject for the BJP. It was never something that we raised just at the time of elections. But, everyone should know that Ram Temple can only be made either by dialogues or court's verdict," Shukla said here.

On a related note, the Supreme Court had on May 17 adjourned the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The next hearing will be held after summer vacation. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, allegedly demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. (ANI)