Ram Naik reiterates postal ballot demand before EC

[India], June 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik urged the Election Commission to allow voters away from their legislative council constituencies to cast votes through postal ballot.

In a letter, Naik suggested that the Election Commission should issue instructions to ensure voters outside their constituencies to use postal ballot in Legislative Council elections, just like Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Naik, who is a registered voter in Mumbai, will visit the city on June 25 to vote in the election of the legislative council of the Graduates' constituency, after the Maharashtra election commission earlier refused to let him vote through postal ballot.

The Uttar Pradesh Governor, in his letter, stated that he will go to Mumbai via flight along with his Aides-de-Camp (ADC) for voting, which would cost Rs 53,000 in addition to the cost of the Z-plus security provided to him. Due to this, Naik argued that a lot of time and money is wasted. (ANI)