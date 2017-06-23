Ram Nath Kovind files nomination for Presidential election

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination for the 15th President of India in Parliament House.



Present at the hour were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, party President Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of seven states.The nomination will be filed before Anoop Mishra, the Lok Sabha secretary general, who is the Returning Officer for the Presidential polls.

The BJP has prepared four sets for Kovind's nomination.

In the first set, proposer Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. In the second set, proposer BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley will be there. In the third set, proposer Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will be present. In the fourth set, proposer Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be present.