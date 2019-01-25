Ram Nath Kovind graces National Voters’ Day celebrations in New Delhi

' Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday hailed the role of voters and Election Commission in Indian democracy, which he termed as a "shining example" of vibrancy for the world.

Themed on 'No voter to be left behind,' President Kovind on Friday attended the 9th National Voters’ Day celebrations here.

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind said: “Indian democracy is a shining example for the world. We are both the largest and most diverse democracy."

"And while the contribution of all stakeholders in our election process is important, two stakeholders stand out. These are the voters and the Election Commission. In their roles, they complement each other.” He further said that India’s sheer size and the logistics of elections in the country make it critical to embrace modern technology and India’s democracy and electoral system is held in high regard internationally. “Election institutions of many countries have studied our electoral management system. The Election Commission of India has helped train officers and built capacities in several countries. This is a reflection of the respect for it,” he said. He said that the principle behind this is very simply the principle of upholding equality of political rights and of universal franchise. A general election in a democracy is akin to a sacred ritual. President Kovind urged all eligible citizens to become part of this ritual and participate in the general election of 2019. He said that each vote will encourage another voter, and each vote will strengthen our democracy. The National Voters’ Day was celebrated across the country with an aim to enhance the participation of citizens in the electoral process. (ANI)