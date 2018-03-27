Ram Navami: Complaint filed against Bengal BJP chief for brandishing sword

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): A police complaint was lodged against West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh after he was allegedly seen carrying a sword on Ram Navami celebration on March 25 in Midnapore district.

The complaint was lodged in Midnapore's Kharagpore police station.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was registered against BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on charges of leading a rally while holding a 'Trishul' in Rampurhat.

The holy celebrations, on March 25, turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal between BJP and Bajrang Dal workers, who were brandishing swords, trishuls (tridents) and in some cases pistols in their celebratory processions, and Trinamool Congress members, leaving one dead and several injured. (ANI)