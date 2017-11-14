Ram Rahim enjoying special treatment inside jail, alleges inmate

[India], November 14 (ANI): A jail inmate of convicted god man Ram Rahim Singh revealed that the latter is enjoying inside the prison.

Rahul Jain, the bailed out convict told ANI that the attitude of jail authorities towards Ram Rahim is different as compared to other prisoners, as the self-styled god man enjoys more perks and is given special treatment.

"Authorities say that Baba is in the same jail, but no one has seen him there. No one is allowed to go wherever Baba is kept," Jain said, and added that all other inmates are locked up whenever Ram Rahim is let out of his cell, as he usually goes to the canteen to get water, milk, or juice.

Jain further said that ever since Ram Rahim was admitted in jail, other prisoners are being deprived of basic necessities. "Since he came, everyone is having a lot of problems. Earlier, we used to freely roam inside the campus, food was also good, but all that changed. Our basic necessities like clothes and shoes also stopped coming in. Our fellow prisoner, Ashok then approached the judge after, who then pulled up the jail authorities. The supply gradually began after that," Jain said. Jain also informed that the inmates had also held a strike against the injustice, but it did not change the situation. Jain even rebuffed the reports about Ram Rahim working in the jail. "Jail authorities say he works, but we don't believe it. Since we have never seen him, he might or might not be working," he said. "While rest of the prisoners can only meet visitors for 20 minutes, Ram Rahim's visitors are allowed for two hours," Jain further divulged. He also averred that a special vehicle brings food for Ram Rahim and that the authorities also cut out portion from newspapers which castigate the jail administration. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping two minors 15 years ago. Ram Rahim has been handed two sentences of ten years each for the two counts of rape, and is locked up in Haryana's Sunaria Jail. (ANI)