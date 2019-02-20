Ram Sethu Express: Railways offers new tour package to cover TN temples

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Indian Railways through its public sector undertaking (PSU), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Tuesday announced to offer a tour package covering the temples situated in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The package in the name of “Ram Sethu Express – Tamil Nadu Temple Tour” will commence on February 28 early morning from Chennai (Tambaram Railway Station) and will return to Chennai on the evening of March 3, read a statement.

The package cost for the 4 days, all inclusive tour, is Rs 4,885 per person.

This temple tour will provide an opportunity to "witness rich architecture and history of these temples," the statement added. The three nights and four days all-inclusive tour package will cover 18 temples of Tamil Nadu. "Temples to be covered in Trichy, Srirangam are Ranganathaswamy Temple, Samayapuram Mariamman, Jambukeswarar and Thiruvanaikaval. In Rameswaram, Ramanathaswamy temple along with a holy bath in sea and in the 21 Teerth Kunds will be included and in Madurai the tourists will be taken to the famous Meenakshi Amman and Sundareshwarar temples. In Thanjavur the Brihadeeswara temple (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and in Kumbakonam Navagraha temples – Thingalur - House of Chandran, Thirunallar – House of Saturn, Alangudi – House of Guru, Kanjanoor – House of Sukran, Thirunageswaram – House of Raghu, Aadudurai – House of Sooriyan, Keelaperum Pallam – House of Kethu, Thiruvenkadu – House of Budhan, Vaitheeswaran – House of Mars will be a part of the itinerary," the statement read. The tour package comprises of sleeper class train journey, accommodation in hall or dharamsalas, non a/c road transfers for sightseeing, all meals (vegetarian), service of tour escorts and Security staff on train, the statement added. Boarding can also be done from Chengalpet, Tindivanam, Villupuram and Vridhachalam Railway Stations. (ANI)