'Ram Setu' exists, is man-made, claims promo on US TV channel

New Delhi: The debate whether Ram Setu or Adam’s Bridge existed, has been given a fresh life after Discovery Communications-owned ‘Science Channel’ aired a promo providing scientific evidence to a man-made bridge between India and Sri Lanka.

The bridge, which stretches for 30 miles has been a matter of controversy, and in 2007 the then union minister of state Kapil Sibal argued that there is no scientific evidence to prove that Ram Setu is man-made. However, he also said that the faith of the people should be respected.

The investigations of the team will be aired on the Science Channel in a show called What on Earth in an episode called Ancient Land Bridge. The Promo aired by the science channel uses satellite imagery from NASA and other pieces of evidence to prove the existence of Ram Setu. The promo explains that the rocks connecting India and Sri Lanka are sitting on a sandbar, also known as a shoal and the investigators believe that the sandbar is natural, but the stones sitting on top of that sandbar, are not. Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are. #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/EKcoGzlEET — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) December 11, 2017 An analysis of the rocks found on the sea bed shows that they predate the sand, Rose adds. Specifically, the 7,000-year-old rocks are sitting on sand that is 4,000-years-old. In fact, geologist Dr Alan Lester believes that the stones were brought from afar and set atop the sandbar island chain.