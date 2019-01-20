Ram temple at Kumbh mela draws crowds

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Even as pressure mounts on the government to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a replica of the temple is proving to be a crowdpuller at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Ram temple has been a major talking point ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year with many Hindu seers and saints, who thronged Kumbh and other saffron outfits still demanding for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site at the earliest.

Narendra Giri, President of Akhada Parishad said, "BJP is not interested in constructing Ram Temple as they want to keep this issue alive for election. After Kumbh Mela, all saints will meet in Ayodhya and construction of Ram Temple will start."

Meanwhile the nine foot tall temple model constructed out of mango wood and plywood is installed at the VHP Pandal in sector 14 of the Mela is drawing visitors at the religious fair. International working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar told ANI, 'We have travelled across the whole country with this model. It is our determination to build the temple where Rama was born.' (ANI)