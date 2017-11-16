Ram Temple mediation: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrives in Ayodhya, says 'environment positive for talks'

Ayodhya: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday said the mediation talks, as far as the Ram Temple dispute was concerned, had begun, adding it was too early to reach a conclusion.

"The environment is positive. People want to come out of this conflict. I know it is not easy. Let me talk to everyone. It is too early to reach a conclusion," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told the media.

The Art of Living founder reached Ayodhya earlier in the day amidst high security.





The issue of the Ram Temple grabbed headlines again when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar announced he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.





He made the announcement on the sidelines of his lecture to students of a university. He added that he did not have any agenda and would listen to everybody.





The visit has, however, has received its fair share of reactions till now according to which the opinion around his visit seems divided.





While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav downplayed the visit, citing the legal process should first let be completed in the Supreme Court, only after which other options should be explored, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the mediation.





"He (Ravi Shankar) should continue running his NGO and hoarding foreign funds; I believe he has amassed a lot of wealth, and to avoid a probe, he has jumped into the issue," Vedanti told ANI here.

Vedanti, who is a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, one of the prime claimants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, questioned the authority of the spiritual guru in the matter.





He said, "I went to jail 25-35 times. I was subject to house arrest, faced assault, and bullets. Many workers got injured. Lakhs of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members went to jail.





"Despite all this, if [Sri Sri] Ravi Shankar comes here to hold talks then on what basis is he coming? No one else has the right, except Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in this case."





Further, Vedanti also opposed the possibility of building both - mosque and temple - at the disputed site.





"I have heard he [Sri Sri Ravi Shankar] wants both mosque and temple to be built there. While I am alive, while every Ram devotee is alive, no one can build a mosque in Ayodhya," he said.

Sri Sri at 4 pm will hold a press conference and will leave for Bengaluru at 5 pm via Lucknow.