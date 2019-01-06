Ram temple not on LJP's agenda: Chirag Pawan

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday refrained from raking up the issue of Ram Temple ahead of the 2019 general elections and said that the development and growth will be placed on the top of their agenda list.

Speaking to ANI, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, stated, "I personally feel Ram Mandir should not be on our agenda, only development of the region, farmers, jobs should be given priority. Same thing I had said when results of the three (Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh) states came recently. Contentious issues like Ram temple harms NDA."

These statements from Chirag, son of LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan came just days after his father stated that "the BJP need to change the mass perception in terms of minorities, Dalits." Last week, BJP president Amit Shah announced his party will contest on 17 seats and LJP will contest on six seats in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)