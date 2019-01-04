Ram Temple will not change the narrative of 2019 Elections, there are more pressing issues: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the narrative of 2019 General Elections will not be Ram Temple as there are far more pressing issues that concern the people of the country.

On a question put by media persons on the sidelines of his press conference in the Parliament House on Friday, whether Ram Temple will affect upcoming general elections, the Congress president said that issues like employment, agrarian crisis, paralysed economic policy and the Rafale scam will be on forefront.

"Narrative is very simple for 2019 general elections: jobs for India's youth, employment issues, farmer's issues, disruption of India's economy, healthcare and education, immense corruption done where Modi stole Rs 30,000 crore from the nation in the Rafale deal and giving it to his friend Ambani," he added. He also attacked Central Government and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for hiding `real facts' on the Rafale deal. Gandhi said that the issue of Ram Temple is before the Supreme Court. "Let's see what Supreme Court will do on Ram Temple," he said when asked to comment on the issue. The Congress party has stepped up attack on the government and its main political rival BJP ahead of 2019 general elections. The party, led by Gandhi, has been constantly raising issues of public concern and has alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal accusing Prime Minister Modi of wrongdoing. (ANI)