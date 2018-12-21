Ram Vilas Paswan, son to meet Jaitley over 2019 seat sharing

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan will meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday afternoon to discuss 2019 Lok Sabha elections seat sharing, sources said.

The meeting comes in the wake of Paswan scion going public with his views on seat sharing, suggesting that all is not well between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally LJP and the BJP.

Chirag while addressing media had said that the BJP had digressed to 'non-issues' like the Ram temple and had demanded urgent steps to return to the 'real issue' of development.

Along with Paswans, LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras will also be present during the meet. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also reach the national capital at around 4 pm to participate in the meeting. Yesterday, Paswan said that there is no resentment over seat sharing between the BJP and the LJP. "There is no resentment. Chirag is the chairman of the LJP's Parliamentary Board and he will take a call on this issue," said Paswan. According to sources, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav is likely to meet Paswan on Thursday. (ANI)