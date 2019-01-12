Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter demands apology for his remarks on un-educated women

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter Asha Paswan on Saturday threatened to sit on dharna unless her father apologises for his recent remarks on Bihar's former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday made a veiled attack on Rabri Devi saying, "Nowadays, any uneducated person becomes chief minister".

Asha was disappointed with the remarks and threatened to protest along with other women in front of her father's Lok Janshakti Party office.

Her husband Anil Sadhu is part of Rabri Devi's party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Asha said that Ram Vilas Paswan left her and her mother because they were uneducated. "We were uneducated which is why Ram Vilas ji left us. He should apologise for his remarks as he has insulted all the uneducated women too". Asha is Paswan's daughter from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi whom he divorced in 1981 before tying the knot with Reena in 1983. (ANI)