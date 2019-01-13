Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter stages dharna, demands apology over 'Angootha chap' jibe

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Asha Paswan, daughter of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, staged a protest against her father here on Sunday for allegedly referring to former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi as "Angootha Chap" or illiterate.

"I want him (Ram Vilas Paswan) to take back his words and apologise. He should respect all women," said Asha.

On Friday, Paswan had said "any uneducated person becomes chief minister nowadays," in a veiled jibe at Rabri Devi.

Disappointed with these remarks. Asha threatened to protest along with other women in front of her father's Lok Janshakti Party office. Asha is Paswan's daughter from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi, whom he divorced in 1981. Two years later, he tied the knot with Reena. It may be noted that Asha's husband Anil Sadhu is part of the RJD. (ANI)