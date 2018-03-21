Rama Navami: communal harmony on display in Gaya

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): In an exemplar of communal harmony and brotherhood, Muslim men for the past 50 years in Bihar's Gaya district have been sewing flags of lord Hanuman on the occasion of Rama Navami.

Every year, these men eagerly wait for Rama Navami because their income increases during the festival.

Mohammed Salim, who is involved in this trade, said, "On the occasion of Rama Navami we sew flags every year, including Lord Hanuman's flag. We have been working for the past 50 years."

Rama Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra that falls at the cusp of spring and summer. (ANI)