Ramadan in J-K: Demand, supply of dates increase

[India], June 11 (ANI): Mouth-watering dates are selling like hot cakes during the holy month of Ramadan in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the month of holy Ramadan, the demand of dates automatically increases and people purchase different varieties of them on a large scale aimed to break the fast.

The markets in Srinagar currently are inundated with dates, coming from different regions of the world including Saudi Arabia, Medina Munawar, Iran and Iraq.

Sajad Ahmad, a shopkeeper, says the dates are sold for Rs. 100 to Rs. 2000 per kg depending on the quality.

"I order different varieties of dates from different countries like Saudi, Iran, and Afganistan before Iftaar, as many devotees come to buy packets of these healthy dry fruits,"Ahmad says. "Despite the increase in the prices of dates, the customers are buying dates, as they now have the knowledge of varieties. They want the best quality and different varieties," Mohammad Aslam, a dealer, says. This holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that started on May 28. (ANI)