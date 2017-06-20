Ramamani lyengar Memorial to be awarded for contribution in Yoga

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Ramamani lyengar Memorial Yoga Institute has been selected as the first recipient of the Prime Minister's Award, for outstanding contribution for promotion and development of Yoga.

The selection was done among 85 nominations out of which 15 were recommended by the screening committee.

On June 21, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra had announced the institution for the award for its promotion and development of Yoga.

The Ministry of AYUSH developed the guidelines for the awards after which two committees were constituted namely, the Screening Committee for preliminary evaluation and Evaluation Committee (Jury), to ensure a transparent process while finalising the awards.

The nominations for the award were invited through an open advertisement. The Screening Committee first shortlisted 16 names from the applications and detailed discussions and analysis were held on the contributions of the individuals and institutes. The institute, which is situated in Pune, was started in 1975 by one of the chief yoga guru, B.K.S Iyengar and is quite popular around the world for its serious yoga practice. (ANI)