Raman Singh announces numerous schemes in Dantewada

[India], May 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday announced a host of schemes worth thousands of crores for the development of the state.

Singh, who arrived in Dantewada's Bacheli as part of his Vikas Yatra, distributed gas connections to women under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala scheme, and also announced that benefits of the Tandupta Bonus and the Prime Minister Housing Scheme would be provided to locals.

"Right from the time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a government in the state, it has flooded the state with development. Helping people is the state government's my only aim," he said while addressing locals here.

Singh also remarked that Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi should compare the development in Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur to Amethi, the latter's constituency. "Tribal areas have seen four times more development than Amethi," he said. The Chief Minister also opined that soon, every corner of Bastar would have access to proper roads, water connection, and power supply, and appealed to the people to bring the BJP back to power. "Every tribal and ordinary citizen in Bastar has become self-reliant, and the day is not far when every corner of Bastar will have access to proper roads, water connection, and power supply," he said. Last week, Singh, on the third day of his Vikas Yatra, slammed the Congress saying they raised 'Gareebi Hatao' (remove poverty) chants, but never did anything for the benefit of the poor. "I want to ask the leaders of Congress whether they have sold rice to poor at Re 1? During their time, people were forced to eat Kodo millet. They only promoted the 'Gareebi Hatao' slogans, but never did anything for poor," he said, while addressing the gathering at Kanker. On a related note, Chhattisgarh will go to polls later this year. (ANI)