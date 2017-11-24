Raman Singh approves DA for state employees

[India], November 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday gave his approval on an order over dearness allowance (DA) for state employees which the state finance department issued earlier this month.

The finance department officials said that around 2.5 lakh government employees of the state will benefit from the approval.

The department had issued the form to employees receiving salaries under the seventh pay scale, which was two percent from one July 2016 and four percent dearness allowance from January 1, 2017.

Finance officials said, "For the payment of dearness allowances, financial year 2017-18 will cost about 140 crore rupees. While, the additional amount of about Rs. 300 crore will be spent every year by the state government for this". "One of the amounts of dearness allowance will be paid cash from July 2017, which will be calculated on the basis of basic pay. Also, individual salary will not be included in this," further said. Employees receiving work-loaded and contingency salary will also get the benefit of this order. No part of the dearness allowance will be considered as salary under basic rule 9 (21). (ANI)