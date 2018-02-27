Raman Singh celebrates Holi at legislative assembly

[India] February 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday celebrated Holi in the legislative assembly premises in Raipur.

The Chief Minister celebrated the festival of colours, which is due on March 2, with members of state legislative assembly.

The festive fever has seemed to set in over the whole of India with Holi around the corner.

However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be celebrating Holi, in the wake of the death of nine children and Janata Dal (United) leader Manibhushan Nishad in Muzaffarpur hit and run case. (ANI)