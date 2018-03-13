Raman Singh condemns 'cowardly' attack in Sukma

[Chhattisgarh], [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit in Sukma district that left nine personnel dead and several others injured.

Describing the attack as "cowardly", the Chief Minister said naxals hit the CRPF vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) because their identity diminished due to development work in the state.

Singh expressed disappointment over the deaths and said the sacrifice made by the security personnel would always be remembered.

"This heinous attack indicates the identity of the Naxals is diminishing as the state government works towards the development of Sukma by providing facilities like roads, electricity, water supply, education, health, and hygiene etc.," the Chief Minister explained. He further said Sukma was being transformed into a developed district and this frustrated the Naxals. This reveals the "violent" mentality of the "anti-development" and "anti-people" Naxals, the Chief Minister added. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the concerned authorities to provide best available treatment to those flown to hospitals in Raipur.(ANI)