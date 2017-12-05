Raman Singh corners Rahul over unopposed nomination for Congress president election

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi could win only one election 'unanimously' and that is that of the party president post, otherwise he would face harship in winning every other.

The statement comes after the Congress Party's Returning Officer announced that all valid 89 nomination papers proposed Rahul's name for the post.

"There is only one election in which Rahul can be chosen without an opponent. It is difficult for him to win an election otherwise. This is the only election (for Congress president) which he can win unanimously. I congratulate him that the party at least considered him worthy of this," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Congress' Central Election Authority Chairman Mullapally Ramchandran added, "89 nomination papers all proposing names of Rahul Gandhi have been received by us. We have scrutinised each and found all valid. There is now only one validly nominated candidate that is Rahul Gandhi left in the fray for Congress president election." Rahul filed his nomination papers for the post of the party chief at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters yesterday. If elected, Rahul will succeed his mother Sonia, who has been holding the post for nearly two decades. (ANI)