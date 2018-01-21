Raman Singh discusses mining technology with experts in Brisbane

[Australia] January 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday discussed various issues related to mining technology with the officials of Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) in Brisbane, during his stay in Australia.

Anthony Christensen and Andrei Golatysky, the officials of Mines and Resources department of TIQ, told the Chief Minister that there were several reserves of minerals including coal in Queensland, which are being mined.

The Chief Minister said that there are immense possibilities of cooperation between technical experts of Chhattisgarh and Australia in mining technology, mining safety, coal beneficiation and mining logistics sector.

The Chief Minister also met Nick Senapati, president of Australia-India Business Council Queensland. The Chief Minister told him about the capabilities and resources of Chhattisgarh and discussed those opportunities, in which Chhattisgarh and Queensland could cooperate. Singh also told Senapati that he should join the mining companies of Chhattisgarh and travel to the state and give these companies the benefit of their experiences. The Chief Minister also met Dominic McGain, Chairman of Partners of Mikkalf Robertson and Mitchell Roche, Strategic Advisor of Resources and Renewable Group in Brisbane. Principal Secretary Aman Kumar Singh, Industry Secretary Kamalpreet Singh and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.(ANI)