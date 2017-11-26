Raman Singh extols PM Modi for appointing Prabhari officers

[India], November 26(ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of appointing Prabhari officers for 115 backward districts and said that it will accelerate the journey of realising 'New India'.

Singh took to his Twitter account and said, "PM @NarendraModi's visionary decision of appointing Prabhari officers for 115 backward districts will accelerate the journey of realising New India. This innovative blending of wisdom of senior officers with the energy of young ones shall revolutionize the way India is governed."

Senior government officials in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary have been designated as Prabhari Officers or the in-charge to coordinate the efforts of the Centre and the states in addressing the specific developmental needs of the districts. Yesterday, the first meeting of the Prabhari Officers was entrusted with the responsibility to co-ordinate the efforts of the Centre and the States towards rapid transformation of 115 backward districts across the country. Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha chaired the meeting with the CEO of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant. Secretaries of key ministries attended this session. Among the 115 backward districts, 35 are affected by Left Wing Violence. Shortly after this event, meeting of representatives of the state governments and Prabhari officers was organised to ensure that transformation of backward districts in India is carried out by a dedicated team of Central and State governments. (ANI)