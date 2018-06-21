Raman Singh hails PM Modi for promoting yoga

[India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating yoga worldwide, which is highly commendable.

The Chief Minister, along with Power Minister R K Singh, took part at the state celebration in Raipur.

"The importance of yoga that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced worldwide is highly commendable. Making June 21 a remarkable day is a big achievement for the country. We all should be thankful for his good deeds towards the nation," Singh told media here.

"On this auspicious occasion, it was a proud moment to be a part of such an event. People all across the city participated in it and made it a grand event. Power Minister R K Singh also attended it making it special for all of us," he added. Further highlighting on the benefits of yoga, Singh said that it is a physical, mental and spiritual practice, which should be practiced daily. "With yoga- mind, body and soul will always be relaxed also youth and people will excel in fitness. For a stress free and disease free life yoga is important," Singh noted. Meanwhile, state and union minister all across the country took part in yoga celebrations and emphasizing on its importance. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi asserted that Yoga has become one of the unifying forces of the world. Along with the Prime Minister, around 50,000 yoga enthusiasts kick-started India's International Yoga Day celebrations at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga asanas at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)