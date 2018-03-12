Raman Singh inspects various programs in Dantewada

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday inspected various development programs in Dantewada at the third phase of 'Lok Suraj Abhiyan'.

Forest minister Mahesh Gagda, Director General of Police, AN Upadhyay and Chief Secretary Aman Kumar Singh also accompanied the Chief Minister to Dantewada.

Expressing his happiness over the developments, Raman Singh said to ANI, "It makes me really happy to see this district develop at this pace."

Lok Suraj Abhiyan, which was started in 2005, involves government officials visiting each gram panchayat to collect suggestions and listening to local-level problems.

This is followed by a problem-solving exercise, with the Chief Minister and other ministers visiting different parts of the state. The event that had begun on March 11, will end on March 31. (ANI)