Raman Singh meets injured CRPF jawans

[India] March 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday met jawans who were injured in the naxal attack.

He visited Narayana Hospital and met the injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who came under attack of the Naxals in Kistaram area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district earlier in the day.

Nine CRPF personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by the Naxals.

Earlier, Raman Singh strongly condemned the attack on the CRPF unit.

Describing the attack as 'cowardly', Raman Singh said, "This heinous attack indicates the identity of the Naxals is diminishing as the state government works towards the development of Sukma by providing facilities like roads, electricity, water supply, education, health, and hygiene etcetera." He further said Sukma was being transformed into a developed district and this has frustrated the Naxals. This reveals the 'violent' mentality of the 'anti-development' and 'anti-people' Naxals, the Chief Minister added. The Naxals attacked the 212 Battalion of the CRPF. The CRPF personnel were carrying out an area-domination operation in the area, when their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was reportedly blown up. The blast also injured few CRPF personnel, who have been evacuated by helicopter to Raipur for medical treatment. (ANI)