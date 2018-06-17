Raman Singh, Nitish Kumar visit Vajpayee at AIIMS

[India], June 17 (ANI): Senior political leaders visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is undergoing treatment for Urinary Tract Infection.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the senior leaders to visit the hospital on Saturday.

Vajpayee was admitted at Delhi's AIIMS on June 11; he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection, chest congestion, and low urine output.

However, according to a statement issued by AIIMS, the former Prime Minister is showing improvement. "Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is stable. He continues to show improvement and is being monitored by a team of doctors," read the statement. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others visited Vajpayee at the hospital. (ANI)