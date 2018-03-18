Raman Singh reposes faith on Lok Suraj Abhiyan drive

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday hailed the Lok Suraj Abhiyan programme and said the drive would again catapult the Bharatiaya Janata Party to power.

Addressing the press here, the Chief Minister said it was because of that campaign, the BJP won the mandate of the state for the third as well as the fourth time.

Under the drive, the workers go from village to village to spread awareness about the Centre's and state governmental schemes.

The drive was again launched on March 11, months before state goes for polls later this year.

By its end on March 31, the workers would have covered 16 districts publicising various schemes launched by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state as well, the chief minister said. In the run up to the state assembly elections, Singh would also embark on the first leg of 'BJP Vikas Yatra' on May 1 and begin the second leg of the tour in August or September On the occasion, Singh also inaugurated several developmental projects and announced government's targets of giving access to electricity to more than six lakh households, distributing LPG gas to 35 lakh households and generating 55 lakh new health smart cards. (ANI)