Raman Singh slams Congress during Vikas Yatra

[India], May 16 (ANI): On the third day of his Vikas Yatra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh slammed Congress and said they only promoted the 'Gareebi Hatao' (remove poverty) chants, however, never did anything for poor people.

"I want to ask the leaders of Congress whether they have sold rice to poor at Re 1? During their time, people were forced to eat Kodo millet. They only promoted the 'Gareebi Hatao' slogans, but never did anything for poor," Raman Singh said on Tuesday.

Raman Singh's roadshow took place in Gyani Chowk, Kanker, yesterday. (ANI)