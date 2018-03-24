Raman Singh takes stock of development work in Chhattisgarh village

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh made an unexpected visit to Singhari Village in the Raipur district, on Friday, and interacted with the locals to assess the development works implemented there.

The visit was part of the state's Lok Suraj Abhiyan.

Singh held the assembly under a tree, and asked the locals about the works implemented under various state and national schemes, such as Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, provision of drinking water, electricity, and the like. To this, the locals said that all the households have electricity now.

The Chief Minister announced that electricity would reach each and every household of the state by June 2018. Singh also took stock of the under construction 41-km Bodla-Taregaon-Daldali road that was due to be completed six months back. Expressing disappointment with the tardy work, the Chief Minister directed the workers of Simplex Infrastructure, the company entrusted with the job, to complete construction by monsoon. Singh also interacted with the students at the Pre-matric tribal hostel, and inspected the condition of the kitchen and food provided to them. During his visit, the Chief Minister approved funds for a slew of works to be undertaken in the Singhari Village. He approved the construction of a bridge at Kangchua Village, and sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for construction of a Dharmshala (inn) at Pachrahi, and Rs five lakh for the provision of drinking water there. Singh also directed the District Collector to allot housing to families belonging to the Baiga tribe, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He further approved Rs six lakh for the construction of Muktidham, Rs 10 lakh for two road projects, Rs 10 lakh for construction of two more classrooms in high school in the village. Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Ajay Singh accompanied the Chief Minister on his visit. (ANI)