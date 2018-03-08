Raman Singh's tribute to Swachh Bharat mascot on women's day

[India], Mar 08 (ANI): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet over late Kuwar Bai on International Woman's Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Thursday said the mascot for 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' will live forever in our hearts.

Singh took to Twitter and said "Indeed PM @ narendramodi ji, Maa Kuwar Bai will live forever in our hearts inspiring us for all times Her life was the living example of the proverb "where there is a will there is a way"! (sic)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, paid tribute to Chhattisgarh's social activist, late Kunwar Bai, who was chosen as a mascot for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and shared his experience of meeting Kunwar Bai, "I will always cherish the time when I had the opportunity to seek Kunwar Bai's blessings during one of my visits to Chhattisgarh. Kunwar Bai lives on in the hearts and minds of all those who are passionate towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of a clean India. #SheInspiresMe", (sic) The icon, who passed away at the age of 106, became an inspiration for India in 2016, when the story of how she sold her goats to build a toilet at home got nationwide publicity. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, she had sold off eight to ten of her goats, her only assets, to raise Rs 22,000 to build toilets at her house, in her village of Kotabharri, in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. It was during his visit to Chhattisgarh that PM Modi met Kunwar Bai. (ANI)