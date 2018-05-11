Ramanath Rai's aide allegedly attacked in Bantwal

[India] May 11(ANI): A close associate of Congress leader Ramanath Rai, Kachigudda Sanjeev Kumar was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants in Bantwal late Thursday night.

The incident took place at Sajipamooda, Bantwala, in which four other people including Kumar's wife got injured. Two cars were also damaged.

All five have been admitted to Mangalore Father Millar hospital.

The reason for the attack is not yet clear.

A complaint has been registered in Bantwala station and further investigation is underway.(ANI)